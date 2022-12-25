PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, December 25 (Sputnik) - Germany's concern about Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to Minsk is "absurd" as these bilateral contacts are not aimed against any third party, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"It is an absolutely absurd concern as contacts between the closest allies - Russia and Belarus - should not concern anyone... They are carried out for the mutual benefit and interest rather than against someone," Peskov told the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin tv program.