UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Calls Germany's Concern About Putin's Recent Visit To Belarus 'Absurd'

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Kremlin Calls Germany's Concern About Putin's Recent Visit to Belarus 'Absurd'

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, December 25 (Sputnik) - Germany's concern about Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to Minsk is "absurd" as these bilateral contacts are not aimed against any third party, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"It is an absolutely absurd concern as contacts between the closest allies - Russia and Belarus - should not concern anyone... They are carried out for the mutual benefit and interest rather than against someone," Peskov told the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin tv program.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Germany Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus December Sunday TV

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bl ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bln items of goods in 2022

36 minutes ago
 RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corr ..

RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor Project

36 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce Sustainability Week 2022 ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Sustainability Week 2022 highlights stakeholder engage ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA 9th Sustainability Report showcases its progr ..

DEWA 9th Sustainability Report showcases its progress in sustainable development

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.