Kremlin Calls Hostile ICC's Decision To Issue Arrest Warrant For Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Kremlin Calls Hostile ICC's Decision to Issue Arrest Warrant for Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Moscow considers the move by the Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be frankly hostile, but takes it easy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last Friday, the ICC, the jurisdiction of which is not recognized by Russia, issued a warrant for the arrest of Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, citing "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."

"We see so many openly hostile manifestations against both our country and our president in the world that, of course, we take note of it, but if each of these hostile manifestations is taken to heart, probably nothing good will come of it. Therefore, we take it calmly, we carefully record everything, and we continue to work. Most importantly, the president continues to work," Peskov told reporters.

