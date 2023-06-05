UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Calls Important Sullivan's Remark On US's Readiness For Nuclear Arms Negotiations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Kremlin Calls Important Sullivan's Remark on US's Readiness for Nuclear Arms Negotiations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Resent statements by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan regarding Washington's readiness for talks on nuclear weapons are important and positive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

During his speech at the Arms Control Association's 2023 Annual Meeting last week, Sullivan said that the United States is willing to engage in arms control talks with Russia and China without preconditions. The US is ready to begin talks with Russia on nuclear risk management and a post 2026 arms control framework, the official added.

"This is an important and positive statement by Sullivan.

Of course, we expect that it will be backed up by de facto steps through diplomatic channels, and then it will be possible to consider the proposed dialogue formats," Peskov told reporters.

Russia is open to dialogue and deems it extremely important to talk about nuclear arms, the official added.

"But it is necessary first to understand how proposals are formulated. Because, of course, it is very difficult to rely on a statement in the media in such important and sensitive issues, especially when we are experiencing such, perhaps, the most acute lack of mutual trust in our bilateral relations," Peskov said.

