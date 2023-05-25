UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Calls Integration Of Union State Of Russia, Belarus Unique Situation

Published May 25, 2023

Kremlin Calls Integration of Union State of Russia, Belarus Unique Situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The Union state of Russia and Belarus is a more advanced integration structure than the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), this is a unique situation in the world, and it should be taken into account, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Kazakhstan's president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the different levels of integration within the EEU, drawing attention to the fact that Russia and Belarus "share nuclear weapons" withing the Union State.

"He (Tokayev) called it a unique situation. He said precisely that this is a unique situation that requires special attention and a special conversation among the participating countries. It really is. Because in fact, within the framework of one integration, there is a more advanced integration structure. And the Union State of Russia and Belarus is a much more advanced integration structure than the EEU," Peskov told a briefing.

