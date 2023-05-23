Kremlin Calls Invasion of Ukrainian Sabotage Group in Belgorod Region Deeply Concerning

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The incident with the Ukrainian sabotage group in Russia's Belgorod region causes deep concern and requires great efforts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group had infiltrated the territory of the Grayvoronsky district of the region, prompting a counter-terrorist operation. Earlier in the day, the region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the elimination of consequences from entry of a Ukrainian sabotage group into territory of the region continues.

"Of course, what happened yesterday causes deep concern, it once again confirms that Ukrainian militants continue their activities against our country, it requires great efforts from us," Peskov told a briefing.

Moscow believes that all participants of the Ukraine sabotage group are all Ukrainian militants, the spokesman said.

"They are Ukrainian militants from Ukraine. There are many ethnic Russians living in Ukraine. But they are still Ukrainian militants. That is what we need to proceed from, and our special agencies will now, of course, find out the identities of those responsible," Peskov said.