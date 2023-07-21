(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Ukraine's statement that it will now consider ships crossing the Black Sea to Russian ports as carrying military cargo is dangerous, as Kiev behaves unpredictably, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced that navigation in the northeastern part of the Black Sea and the Kerch-Yenikale Strait is prohibited as dangerous, adding that Kiev can consider ships sailing in the Black Sea in the direction of the seaports of Russia as carrying military cargo with "corresponding risks" starting July 21.

"Unpredictable actions and, moreover, the involvement of the Kiev regime in terrorist attacks, of course, potentially creates a threat in this area, because the Kiev regime is absolutely unpredictable," Peskov told a briefing.