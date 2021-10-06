UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Calls Komsomolskaya Pravda Newspaper's Decision To Close Belarus Department Right

Kremlin Calls Komsomolskaya Pravda Newspaper's Decision to Close Belarus Department Right

The decision of the Russian Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper to shut down its department in Belarus was the only correct one, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, calling Minsk's failure to allow its work regrettable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The decision of the Russian Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper to shut down its department in Belarus was the only correct one, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, calling Minsk's failure to allow its work regrettable.

The newspaper announced the decision on Tuesday, just several days after the detention of its journalist Gennady Mozheiko by the Belarusian law enforcement.

"No, in this case, we see that, apparently, the news outlet made the only correct decision on the closure of this office in Belarus. We can express regret in connection with the fact that our very authoritative and popular news outlet, and a very respected one, has stopped working in Belarus. We continue to believe and are convinced that all legal rights of journalists must be ensured," Peskov told reporters.

