Kremlin Calls Lavrov-Blinken Talks Good Opportunity To Explain Positions Of Russia, US

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 02:38 PM

The meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US State Secretary Antony Blinken in Stockholm was a good opportunity for the countries to clearly explain their positions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

"We clearly understand that it was a good opportunity for both sides to explain each other's positions in a very clear way. Positions differ on many issues," Peskov told reporters.

