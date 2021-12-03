Kremlin Calls Lavrov-Blinken Talks Good Opportunity to Explain Positions of Russia, US

The meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US State Secretary Antony Blinken in Stockholm was a good opportunity for the countries to clearly explain their positions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US State Secretary Antony Blinken in Stockholm was a good opportunity for the countries to clearly explain their positions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We clearly understand that it was a good opportunity for both sides to explain each other's positions in a very clear way. Positions differ on many issues," Peskov told reporters.