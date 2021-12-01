UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Calls Lukashenko's Gas Transit Comments Response To Unprecedented Int'l Pressure

Umer Jamshaid 52 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 04:50 PM

Kremlin Calls Lukashenko's Gas Transit Comments Response to Unprecedented Int'l Pressure

Statements of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko regarding the potential suspension of the transit of energy resources from Russia to Europe show justified reaction to unprecedented pressure on Minsk from the West, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Statements of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko regarding the potential suspension of the transit of energy resources from Russia to Europe show justified reaction to unprecedented pressure on Minsk from the West, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko expressed in an interview with RIA Novosti readiness to halt the transit of energy resources to Europe in case Poland fulfills its threats on the closure of the border.

"You know the stance of (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin, he has already been asked such a question, and his answer was rather detailed. He said that, indeed, Belarus and President Lukashenko are becoming objects of unprecedented pressure from a number of Western countries, and this pressure is completely unjustified, aggressive, which, of course, cannot but lead to a very tough counter-reaction from Belarus.

In this regard, the (Russian) president expressed understanding of tough responses," Peskov told reporters.

At the same time, Moscow hopes that the situation would not lead to the failure of Russian gas obligations to Europeans, he added.

When asked whether Lukashenko coordinated his statements on Russian gas with Moscow, Peskov said that it was purely Belarus's stance "as a sovereign, independent state."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Minsk Vladimir Putin Same Lead Belarus Poland Border Gas From

Recent Stories

Saqlain Mushtaq to continue as interim head coach ..

Saqlain Mushtaq to continue as interim head coach of national cricket team

2 minutes ago
 Internal Displacement Rising Globally Despite COVI ..

Internal Displacement Rising Globally Despite COVID-19 Mobility Restrictions - I ..

11 minutes ago
 50th National Day celebrates five decades of achie ..

50th National Day celebrates five decades of achievements: WAM Director-General

13 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Urdu Literary ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Urdu Literary Association jointly organized ..

17 minutes ago
 Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Needs to be Discuss ..

Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Needs to be Discussed Within EU - Commission Pres ..

15 minutes ago
 Hardliner Eric Zemmour May Change Dynamics of Fren ..

Hardliner Eric Zemmour May Change Dynamics of French Presidential Race - Expert

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.