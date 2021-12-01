Statements of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko regarding the potential suspension of the transit of energy resources from Russia to Europe show justified reaction to unprecedented pressure on Minsk from the West, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Statements of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko regarding the potential suspension of the transit of energy resources from Russia to Europe show justified reaction to unprecedented pressure on Minsk from the West, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko expressed in an interview with RIA Novosti readiness to halt the transit of energy resources to Europe in case Poland fulfills its threats on the closure of the border.

"You know the stance of (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin, he has already been asked such a question, and his answer was rather detailed. He said that, indeed, Belarus and President Lukashenko are becoming objects of unprecedented pressure from a number of Western countries, and this pressure is completely unjustified, aggressive, which, of course, cannot but lead to a very tough counter-reaction from Belarus.

In this regard, the (Russian) president expressed understanding of tough responses," Peskov told reporters.

At the same time, Moscow hopes that the situation would not lead to the failure of Russian gas obligations to Europeans, he added.

When asked whether Lukashenko coordinated his statements on Russian gas with Moscow, Peskov said that it was purely Belarus's stance "as a sovereign, independent state."