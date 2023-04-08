(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's recent remarks on the unacceptability of the deployment of nuclear weapons on foreign territory by another country, said there had not been such fierce criticism of the United States by France in a while.

On Thursday, Macron said that Russia's decision to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus was incompatible with its obligations under international law. According to him, no country "under any circumstances" can deploy nuclear weapons on foreign territory.

"We have not heard such fierce criticism by France's president against the US for a long time," Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya-1 reporter Pavel Zarubin.