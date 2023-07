Kremlin Calls NATO Offensive Alliance That Promotes Instability, Aggression

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) NATO is an offensive alliance that promotes instability and aggression, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"This (NATO) is not an alliance that was created, conceived and designed in order to ensure stability and security. This is an offensive alliance. This is an alliance that brings instability, which brings aggression," Peskov said.