UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Calls On All Sides In Armenia To Exercise Restraint, Respect Constitution

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin Calls on All Sides in Armenia to Exercise Restraint, Respect Constitution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The Kremlin calls on all the sides in Armenia to exercise restraint and act in compliance with the constitution, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, soon after Armenia's general staff called on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to step down.

"We are certainly calling on everyone to exercise restraint. We believe the situation should not go beyond the constitutional framework," Peskov said at a briefing, commenting on the developments in the neighboring country.

Russia attaches great importance to its close bilateral relations with Armenia, as well as to cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Kremlin spokesman assured.

"This area of cooperation is highly important. We currently face a very important task to further implement the trilateral document on the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis settlement, which was signed several months ago," Peskov continued.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Armenia All

Recent Stories

Russia reports 11,198 new COVID-19 cases, 446 deat ..

3 minutes ago

Crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman successfully unde ..

6 minutes ago

Modi offers investment opportunities of 2.5 trilli ..

18 minutes ago

Germany reports 2,414,687 confirmed coronavirus ca ..

33 minutes ago

ADNOC wins industry technology award for its Panor ..

47 minutes ago

OPEC Fund extends US$50m for poverty reduction in ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.