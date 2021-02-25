Kremlin Calls on All Sides in Armenia to Exercise Restraint, Respect Constitution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The Kremlin calls on all the sides in Armenia to exercise restraint and act in compliance with the constitution, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, soon after Armenia's general staff called on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to step down.

"We are certainly calling on everyone to exercise restraint. We believe the situation should not go beyond the constitutional framework," Peskov said at a briefing, commenting on the developments in the neighboring country.

Russia attaches great importance to its close bilateral relations with Armenia, as well as to cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Kremlin spokesman assured.

"This area of cooperation is highly important. We currently face a very important task to further implement the trilateral document on the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis settlement, which was signed several months ago," Peskov continued.