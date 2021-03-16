Kremlin Calls on Arab Nations, West to Resume Dialogue With Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on the Arab nations and the West to resume dialogue with Syria and abandon the policy of isolation.

"Russia consistently believes that Arab nations and Western nations should gradually abandon their policy of isolating Syria, and resume dialogue with Syria instead," Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

Countries that resume direct dialogue with Syria will have more grounds to actively engage in the settlement process, the Kremlin spokesman specified.