International organizations could put pressure on Kiev to demand that nationalists do not hide behind people as human shields and release them through organized humanitarian corridors, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) International organizations could put pressure on Kiev to demand that nationalists do not hide behind people as human shields and release them through organized humanitarian corridors, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Russian forces have organized humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, but nationalists do not let civilians out of the cities, the official said.

"Therefore, it would be reasonable to put pressure on the Kiev authorities so that they would somehow try to influence these nationalists so that they would not hide behind people as a shield," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman believes that it is precisely in this that international structures can participate in the organization of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine.

"At the very least, (they can) put pressure on the Kiev authorities. It would be really useful, it would help civilians to use these humanitarian corridors. If, of course, Kiev has at least some power over these nationalist units." Peskov noted.