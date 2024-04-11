Kremlin Calls On Iran And Israel To Exercise 'restraint'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Moscow on Thursday called on Iran and Israel to exercise restraint amid spiralling tensions in the middle East.
Tehran has issued fresh threats against Israel over a strike earlier this month that killed two Iranian generals, triggering US President Joe Biden to pledge "iron-clad" support for Israel on Wednesday.
"It is very important for everybody to exercise restraint in order not to destabilise the region, which is already not gifted with stability or predictability," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Russia has previously condemned Israel's conduct in its six-month war in Gaza.
Moscow had traditionally tried to maintain relations with all major powers in the Middle East.
