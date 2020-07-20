Kremlin Calls on Khabarovsk Territory Authorities to Maintain Dialogue With Population

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on Monday on the authorities of Russia's Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory to maintain dialogue with locals amid unauthorized rallies in support of Khabarovsk Territory Governor Sergey Furgal, currently under investigation over suspected murder

Furgal was detained on July 9 for his alleged role in killings of two businessmen in Khabarovsk Territory and Amur Region in the 2000s as part of an organized criminal group. Since July 11, protests are ongoing in Khabarovsk Territory despite a ban on large-scale events amid the coronavirus pandemic. The governor, who is now in custody in Moscow, firmly denies the charges.

"Regional authorities should function uninterruptedly no matter what happens, regardless of the situation with Furgal ... Development programs should not be undermined, all the necessary services should be provided to local residents," Peskov told reporters, calling for "constant, uninterrupted dialogue with people living in the region."

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to visit Khabarovsk in the near future, Peskov said.

"Vladimir Putin always has a desire to communicate with people. You know he does it often," the Kremlin spokesman added.