Kremlin Calls on Kiev Not to Forget Who Started Donbas Crisis As Kiev Asks for Reparation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called on Kiev not to forget who has started the war in Ukraine's breakaway Donbas region, following Ukrainian authorities' claim that Russia should pour funds into Donbas restoration.

Peskov's comment came soon after Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kryklii said that Russia should pay to Kiev "reparations" for restoring Donbas after termination of the long-ongoing conflict there. Meanwhile, the minister did not reveal the exact amount of money needed for the restoration.

"We do not see this statement as a successful one. Let us not forget who started the war in Donbas, and where Donbas is located. Russia, as a country that is not participating in this conflict � this is a domestic Ukrainian conflict � currently ... does everything possible to assist solution of this problem," Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"This depends on what happens, on how and when the settlement [of the Donbas conflict] takes place," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Russia would provide assistance to Donbas.