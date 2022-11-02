UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Calls On Parties To Korean Conflict To Avoid Steps Heating Tensions On Peninsula

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Kremlin Calls on Parties to Korean Conflict to Avoid Steps Heating Tensions on Peninsula

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) All parties to the conflict on the Korean Peninsula should avoid steps that could provoke a further increase in tensions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, North Korea launched at least 17 missiles towards the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea, and fired 100 rounds of artillery shots.

"We believe that all parties to this conflict should avoid any steps that could provoke a further increase in tension. The situation is already very tense on the peninsula, and we urge everyone to remain calm and avoid steps that could provoke further (escalation)," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Japan North Korea All

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of matc ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of match against South Africa

6 minutes ago
 ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speec ..

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speech case

29 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for B ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

3 hours ago
 Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US inve ..

Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US investors: Masood Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.