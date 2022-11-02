Kremlin Calls on Parties to Korean Conflict to Avoid Steps Heating Tensions on Peninsula

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) All parties to the conflict on the Korean Peninsula should avoid steps that could provoke a further increase in tensions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, North Korea launched at least 17 missiles towards the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea, and fired 100 rounds of artillery shots.

"We believe that all parties to this conflict should avoid any steps that could provoke a further increase in tension. The situation is already very tense on the peninsula, and we urge everyone to remain calm and avoid steps that could provoke further (escalation)," Peskov told reporters.