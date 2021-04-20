UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Calls On West To Abandon Anti-Russia Hysteria, Start Constructive Dialogue

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 03:23 PM

Kremlin Calls on West to Abandon Anti-Russia Hysteria, Start Constructive Dialogue

The Kremlin calls on the West to abandon anti-Russia hysteria and start a constructive dialogue to overcome all differences, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The Kremlin calls on the West to abandon anti-Russia hysteria and start a constructive dialogue to overcome all differences, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Here, perhaps, you can simply urge everyone to calm down and abandon such a massive anti-Russian psychosis, and constructively, calmly conduct a dialogue in order to overcome the differences that exist," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Russia is not ready to sacrifice its interests although it is ready for a dialogue.

"Unfortunately, we see that many countries in the event of any hacker attack immediately blame Russia for this, but, of course, so far no intelligible explanations have been provided. Of course, Russia cannot stand this and a certain tension arises. Indeed, there are such periods, but this does not mean that in order to overcome this, Russia is ready to sacrifice some of its interests. No way," Peskov said, adding that Russia remains ready for a dialogue.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Event All

Recent Stories

Spurs appoint Mason as interim head coach after Mo ..

2 minutes ago

British PM vows to show Super League 'red card' ah ..

2 minutes ago

Putin to Make Decision on Russian Ambassador's Ret ..

2 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar saysHaider Ali needs to be more resp ..

22 minutes ago

Russia says to launch own space station in 2025

17 minutes ago

Education manager appointed in distt to improve pu ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.