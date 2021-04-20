Kremlin Calls on West to Abandon Anti-Russia Hysteria, Start Constructive Dialogue

The Kremlin calls on the West to abandon anti-Russia hysteria and start a constructive dialogue to overcome all differences, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The Kremlin calls on the West to abandon anti-Russia hysteria and start a constructive dialogue to overcome all differences, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Here, perhaps, you can simply urge everyone to calm down and abandon such a massive anti-Russian psychosis, and constructively, calmly conduct a dialogue in order to overcome the differences that exist," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Russia is not ready to sacrifice its interests although it is ready for a dialogue.

"Unfortunately, we see that many countries in the event of any hacker attack immediately blame Russia for this, but, of course, so far no intelligible explanations have been provided. Of course, Russia cannot stand this and a certain tension arises. Indeed, there are such periods, but this does not mean that in order to overcome this, Russia is ready to sacrifice some of its interests. No way," Peskov said, adding that Russia remains ready for a dialogue.