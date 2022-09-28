Kremlin Calls on West to Think Before Making Statements on Nord Stream Emergency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Moscow calls on Western politicians to think before making statements about the emergency situation on Nord Stream gas pipelines, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, noting it is necessary to await the results of a probe.

"I just want to urge everyone to think, firstly, that before making any statements, you still need to wait for the moment to study these breaks, establish whether it was an explosion or not," Peskov told reporters.