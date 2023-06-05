UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Calls OPEC+ Format Important For Ensuring Stability Of International Markets

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Russia will fulfill the general agreements existing within the framework of OPEC+, as this format is very important for ensuring stability of international energy markets, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

OPEC+ agreed at the meeting on Sunday to extend the oil deal through 2024, as well as reduce the alliance's total output level by 1.4 million barrels per day starting next year.

"The format continues its work, there are general agreements that, of course, everyone will fulfill. I would also like to add that, of course, this format retains its importance for ensuring stability of international energy markets," Peskov told a briefing.

