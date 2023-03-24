(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The invitation of the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2 AG, to join the process of recovering an object found near the gas pipeline is a positive news, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The Danish Energy Agency said earlier in the day that it had invited Nord Stream 2 AG to take part in an operation to recover an object found near the gas pipeline.

"Let's see what will be behind this, for now, of course, probably, this is still positive news," Pekov told reporters.

It is very important to determine what kind of object it is, whether it is related to a terrorist act, and to continue the investigation, the official said, noting that the object seems to be connected to a terrorist attack.