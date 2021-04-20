UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Calls Prague's Accusations Against Petrov, Boshirov 'Absurd'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 03:33 PM

The Kremlin considers the Czech Republic's accusations against Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov as "absurd" and will not investigate the issue, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The Kremlin considers the Czech Republic's accusations against Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov as "absurd" and will not investigate the issue, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"No, such completely absurd accusations are not a reason for any analysis," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia will not check if these people have crossed the border.

The Czech Republic on Saturday announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats on suspicion of being officers of Russia's special services. They were obliged to leave the country within 48 hours starting from Monday.

Prague explained that the move was prompted by "a reasonable suspicion" that Russian military intelligence officers had something to do with the October 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot in the town of Vrbetice. Meanwhile, the Czech police put on their wanted list Petrov and Boshirov, suspected by London of carrying out a nerve agent attack on former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK's Salisbury in March 2018. Moscow has responded to Prague by expelling 20 Czech diplomats.

