Kremlin Calls Prisoner Exchange With Ukraine 'Delicate' Issue Requiring Secrecy

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Exchanges of military prisoners between Russian and Ukraine is a "delicate" issue that needs to be handled without unnecessary publicity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Sputnik obtained a copy of a letter sent by Ukrainian Peace Restoration Center official Alexander Smirnov to prisoner affairs official Dmitry Usov, in which he writes that Kiev has divided its prisoners in Russian custody into several categories according to their exchange priority.

"I would prefer not to comment on the topic of exchanges. It is quite a delicate issue, a hard and meticulous work which needs to be carried out in silence," Peskov told reporters, when asked what was the Kremlin's opinion on Kiev's approach and whether Moscow had prisoners in its custody whom it would not agree to exchange due to the severity of their crimes.

The Ukrainian prisoner classification prioritizes combat-ready soldiers and officers of the nationalist Azov battalion (banned in Russia), followed by rare military occupational specialties. Regular Ukrainian soldiers with wounds preventing them from continuing service are lowest priority, Smirnov wrote to Usov.

In August 2022, the Russian Supreme Court designated Azov as a terrorist organization. According to the Russian Prosecutor General's office, Azov militants use prohibited means and methods of warfare and are complicit in the torture of civilians and killings of children.

