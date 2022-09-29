Kremlin Calls Reports About Russian Ships Seen in Area of Nord Stream Incident 'Stupid'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Reports of the CNN broadcaster about Russian ships and submarines seen in the area of the Nord Stream incident in the Baltic Sea are stupid and biased, since NATO ships and planes were observed there in higher amount, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"This area is the Baltic Sea, much more flying, floating and other marine vehicles belonging to NATO countries were seen there, so this is such completely stupid news that, let's say, is biased," Peskov said, commenting on CNN reports about Russian ships and submarines seen in the area of the Nord Stream incident.