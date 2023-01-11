Kremlin Calls Reports on Closing Borders for Military-Age Russians 'Hoax'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that reports on banning Russian men eligible for military service from traveling outside the country are a "hoax" and "information sabotage."

Last week, Ukrainian media citing the country's intelligence services reported that the Russian Federal Security Service had ordered border services to put restrictions on traveling outside Russia for citizens who are eligible for military service.

"It is a simple information hoax, information sabotage, so to speak," Peskov said, commenting on the reports.

Over the past few days, media outlets have been speculating that there would be a new wave of mobilization in Russia.

The Russian authorities refuted such reports, with President Vladimir Putin saying in December that there is no need for resuming mobilization.

Putin ordered partial mobilization in the country on September 21, the day after the Donetsk and Luhansk breakaway republics, as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, scheduled referendums on accession to Russia. According to official figures, as many as 300,000 Russian citizens were drafted as a result.