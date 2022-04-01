Kremlin Calls Reports on Nationalization of German Subsidiaries of Gazprom Unacceptable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The nationalization of the subsidiaries of Russia's Gazprom and Rosneft in Germany would seriously violate international law, Moscow considers raising such a question unacceptable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The German economy ministry is reportedly considering nationalizing the subsidiaries of the Russian energy giants in Germany.

"Of course, such a plan, it would very seriously violate international law and all conceivable and unthinkable rules and laws. Therefore, we will closely monitor ... Of course, even the very study of such an issue is considered unacceptable," Peskov told reporters.