Kremlin Calls Return of Azov Leaders to Ukraine Violation of Existing Agreements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The return of the leaders of the nationalist Azov battalion (banned in Russia) from Turkey to Ukraine is a violation of the terms of the existing agreements both on the part of Ankara and Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the leaders of the Azov battalion had returned to Ukraine from Turkey.

"The return of the Azov leaders from Turkey to Ukraine is nothing more than a direct violation of the terms of the existing agreements. Moreover, in this case, the conditions were violated by both the Ukrainian side and the Turkish side," Peskov said, when asked the relevant question.

No one informed Moscow about the step, the Kremlin spokesman said, adding that under the terms of the agreements reached, the Azov leaders had been supposed to stay in Turkey until the end of the Ukraine conflict.

Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic said in September 2022 that as a result of the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine, 215 people, including the leaders of the Azov battalion, had been transferred to Kiev. The exchange of prisoners was also confirmed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In January 2023, the Hurriyet newspaper reported, citing Turkish sources, that the Azov leaders were in Turkey at Russia's demand.