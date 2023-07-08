Open Menu

Kremlin Calls Return Of Azov Leaders To Ukraine Violation Of Existing Agreements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Kremlin Calls Return of Azov Leaders to Ukraine Violation of Existing Agreements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The return of the leaders of the nationalist Azov battalion (banned in Russia) from Turkey to Ukraine is a violation of the terms of the existing agreements both on the part of Ankara and Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the leaders of the Azov battalion had returned to Ukraine from Turkey.

"The return of the Azov leaders from Turkey to Ukraine is nothing more than a direct violation of the terms of the existing agreements. Moreover, in this case, the conditions were violated by both the Ukrainian side and the Turkish side," Peskov said, when asked the relevant question.

No one informed Moscow about the step, the Kremlin spokesman said, adding that under the terms of the agreements reached, the Azov leaders had been supposed to stay in Turkey until the end of the Ukraine conflict.

Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic said in September 2022 that as a result of the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine, 215 people, including the leaders of the Azov battalion, had been transferred to Kiev. The exchange of prisoners was also confirmed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In January 2023, the Hurriyet newspaper reported, citing Turkish sources, that the Azov leaders were in Turkey at Russia's demand.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Ankara Donetsk Kiev Tayyip Erdogan January September From

Recent Stories

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

4 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

4 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

5 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

6 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

6 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

7 hours ago
Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

7 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

8 hours ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

8 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

8 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

8 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

10 hours ago

More Stories From World