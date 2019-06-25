UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Calls Russian Delegation's Return To PACE 'Positive Phenomenon'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The Russian delegation's return to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is a positive thing and a victory of common sense, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

Overnight, PACE adopted a resolution stating that the basic rights of members of delegations to PACE are not subject to any sanctions. PACE also officially invited the Russian delegation to participate in the June session, though the possibility of challenging the delegation's credentials has remained in place.

The Russian delegation then submitted an application to confirm its credentials for the first time since 2016.

"Concerning our delegation's return to PACE, adoption of the relevant resolution and sending our lawmakers [to PACE] is a very positive phenomenon," Peskov said.

"That is not about a diplomatic victory of Moscow, that is about a victory of common sense, as the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe cannot operate in a normal mode without participation of the Russian delegation," he added.

