Kremlin Calls Sanctions On Nord Stream 2 'Undisguised Raider Attack'
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 04:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described US sanctions on the Gazprom-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline project as an open "raider attack."
"Take Gazprom, which is working together with its European partners on Nord Stream 2.
It is a completely undisguised, cowboy-like, raider attack. I mean these sanctions on Nord Stream 2. How else to call them?" Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.
"They still manage to continue work, approaching the final of this project," the official added.