UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Calls Sanctions On Nord Stream 2 'Undisguised Raider Attack'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 04:50 PM

Kremlin Calls Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 'Undisguised Raider Attack'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described US sanctions on the Gazprom-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline project as an open "raider attack."

"Take Gazprom, which is working together with its European partners on Nord Stream 2.

It is a completely undisguised, cowboy-like, raider attack. I mean these sanctions on Nord Stream 2. How else to call them?" Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

"They still manage to continue work, approaching the final of this project," the official added.

Related Topics

Attack Nord

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs gets GInI Innovation Lab Accreditati ..

51 minutes ago

DHA signs MoU with Gulf Medical University

1 hour ago

First ship unloads at new Khalifa Port’s South Q ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 28,284 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

UAE Attorney-General prohibits posting of video of ..

2 hours ago

Nakheel &#039;New Year&#039; travel advice for Pal ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.