Kremlin Calls Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 'Undisguised Raider Attack'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described US sanctions on the Gazprom-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline project as an open "raider attack."

"Take Gazprom, which is working together with its European partners on Nord Stream 2.

It is a completely undisguised, cowboy-like, raider attack. I mean these sanctions on Nord Stream 2. How else to call them?" Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

"They still manage to continue work, approaching the final of this project," the official added.