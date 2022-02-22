Kremlin Calls Severing Diplomatic Ties With Russia Extremely Undesirable Scenario

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Moscow considers Keiv's plans on severing diplomatic relations with Russia to be an extremely undesirable scenario, as this will make everything even more difficult for the peoples of the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier in the day that Kiev is considering the possibility of severing diplomatic relations with Russia.

"Of course, severing diplomatic relations would be an extremely undesirable scenario, which will probably make everything even more difficult, and most importantly, not only for the state but also for the people of the two countries," Peskov told reporters.