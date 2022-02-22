UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Calls Severing Diplomatic Ties With Russia Extremely Undesirable Scenario

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Kremlin Calls Severing Diplomatic Ties With Russia Extremely Undesirable Scenario

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Moscow considers Keiv's plans on severing diplomatic relations with Russia to be an extremely undesirable scenario, as this will make everything even more difficult for the peoples of the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier in the day that Kiev is considering the possibility of severing diplomatic relations with Russia.

"Of course, severing diplomatic relations would be an extremely undesirable scenario, which will probably make everything even more difficult, and most importantly, not only for the state but also for the people of the two countries," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Kiev

Recent Stories

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

19 minutes ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

56 minutes ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

56 minutes ago
 Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding ..

Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding from classified unicorn EMPG

1 hour ago
 TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Paki ..

TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Pakistan’s Madventure

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition ..

Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition will face defeat

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>