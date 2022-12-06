Kremlin Calls Situation With Dozhd Broadcaster in Latvia Example of Erroneous Illusions

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday called the situation with Russia's well-known opposition broadcaster Dozhd (listed as foreign agents in Russia) in Latvia an example of erroneous illusions that it is better and freer elsewhere than in Russia.

Earlier in the day, Latvia's National Electronic Mass Media Council revoked the broadcasting license of the Russian news outlet in the Baltic country.

"All the time it seems to someone that somewhere is better than at home, and all the time it seems to someone that there is freedom somewhere, but not at home. This is one of the clearest examples that demonstrates the fallacy of such illusions," Peskov told reporters.