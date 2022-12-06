UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Calls Situation With Dozhd Broadcaster In Latvia Example Of Erroneous Illusions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Kremlin Calls Situation With Dozhd Broadcaster in Latvia Example of Erroneous Illusions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday called the situation with Russia's well-known opposition broadcaster Dozhd (listed as foreign agents in Russia) in Latvia an example of erroneous illusions that it is better and freer elsewhere than in Russia.

Earlier in the day, Latvia's National Electronic Mass Media Council revoked the broadcasting license of the Russian news outlet in the Baltic country.

"All the time it seems to someone that somewhere is better than at home, and all the time it seems to someone that there is freedom somewhere, but not at home. This is one of the clearest examples that demonstrates the fallacy of such illusions," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Latvia Media All Opposition

Recent Stories

realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

18 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

33 minutes ago
 United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Lig ..

United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Light to Pakistani Homes

58 minutes ago
 vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera ..

Vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera Features and Trendy Design

1 hour ago
 TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade ..

TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade User Experience

1 hour ago
 CJP takes suo motu notice on Arshad Sharif's killi ..

CJP takes suo motu notice on Arshad Sharif's killing

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.