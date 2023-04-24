Kremlin Calls Statements That Russia Started Ukraine Operation Without Reason 'Lie'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Statements saying that Russia started the special military operation in Ukraine without a reason are a "terrible lie," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Of course, it is hardly necessary to talk about the details, to give you huge lists of these cases of lies .

.. Well, firstly, Russia is to blame for everything, for what is happening. Aggressive Russia that launched a special military operation, unprovoked by anything, and without any reason for it. This is a terrible lie," Peskov said at an educational marathon "Knowledge. First."