Kremlin Calls Strange Kiev's Remark Alleging Putin's Double Visited Special Operation Zone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Kiev's statement alleging that it was not Russian President Vladimir Putin who visited the special military operation zone earlier this week, but his double, is very strange, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"(I would) call it very strange," Peskov told reporters when asked how he would call the statement.

Putin visited the zone of the special military operation on Monday. He listened to the reports of the military leaders on the situation in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk directions, as well as congratulated the military personnel on Easter.

