MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Former Russian Presidential Adviser Vladislav Surkov's comments on constitutional amendments possibly leading to a reset of presidential terms are nothing more than a personal opinion of somebody who has no official affiliation to the Kremlin, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Surkov stated earlier in the week that if the presidential powers were updated in the constitution, then legal logic dictates that presidential terms would be reset.

"It should be noted that Vladislav Yurievich [Surkov] has recently become a Russian citizen with no position in the presidential administration or any other institution. Therefore, this is an opinion of a Russian, albeit a very competent and authoritative among politicians and political scientists," Peskov said when asked whether the Kremlin agrees with Surkov's speculations.