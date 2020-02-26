UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Calls Surkov's Speculations On Nullification Of Presidential Term Personal Opinion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 04:11 PM

Kremlin Calls Surkov's Speculations on Nullification of Presidential Term Personal Opinion

Former Russian Presidential Adviser Vladislav Surkov's comments on constitutional amendments possibly leading to a reset of presidential terms are nothing more than a personal opinion of somebody who has no official affiliation to the Kremlin, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Former Russian Presidential Adviser Vladislav Surkov's comments on constitutional amendments possibly leading to a reset of presidential terms are nothing more than a personal opinion of somebody who has no official affiliation to the Kremlin, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Surkov stated earlier in the week that if the presidential powers were updated in the constitution, then legal logic dictates that presidential terms would be reset.

"It should be noted that Vladislav Yurievich [Surkov] has recently become a Russian citizen with no position in the presidential administration or any other institution. Therefore, this is an opinion of a Russian, albeit a very competent and authoritative among politicians and political scientists," Peskov said when asked whether the Kremlin agrees with Surkov's speculations.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan warns world community about Nazi-Ins ..

7 minutes ago

BASF showcases e-mobility solutions at Pakistan Au ..

11 minutes ago

Violent attacks on Muslims expose Hindu extremism: ..

33 minutes ago

Ministry plans to launch new schemes to improve qu ..

8 minutes ago

NIA conducts raids in Badgam and Pulwama districts ..

8 minutes ago

Posts of Data Processing Officer, Computer Operato ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.