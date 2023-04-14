Kremlin Calls Surprise Inspection of Russian Pacific Fleet 'Common Practice'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday called a surprise inspection of Russia's Pacific Fleet a regular practice to maintain the necessary level of combat readiness of the country's armed forces.

"The practice of surprise inspections continues, it is a common practice, it has been constantly conducted in recent years, it continues to maintain the necessary level of combat readiness of our armed forces," Peskov told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to attend the inspection of the Pacific Fleet's combat readiness, the spokesman noted.

When asked if the inspection is connected with possible NATO expansion and potential accession of Japan to the alliance, Peskov said it has nothing to do with this.