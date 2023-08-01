Kremlin Calls Threat of Drone Attack on Moscow Real, Says Necessary Measures Taken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The threat of a drone attack on Moscow is real, and necessary measures are being taken to tackle it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that several drones, on their way to the Russian capital, were shot down by air defenses, but one hit a tower in the Moscow-City business center, damaging the facade at the level of the 21st floor.

No casualties were reported after the attack, he added. The Russian Defense Ministry said later Ukraine attacked Moscow with three drones, two of them were shot down, the third one was suppressed by electronic warfare systems and fell on non-residential buildings in the business center.

"The threat is really here, it is obvious and measures are being taken," Peskov told reporters.

He added that only the military could and should comment on the attack from an expert standpoint.