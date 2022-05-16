UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Calls Unacceptable US Special Services Behavior Towards Russian Missions Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Kremlin Calls Unacceptable US Special Services Behavior Towards Russian Missions Staff

Moscow considers the behavior of the US special services in relation to the employees of Russia's foreign missions to be very arrogant and unacceptable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) Moscow considers the behavior of the US special services in relation to the employees of Russia's foreign missions to be very arrogant and unacceptable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"There is such information in the Kremlin.

We really share the concerns of the head of our diplomatic mission in the United States (Anatoly Antonov). The behavior of a representative of the US special services in relation to our citizens, employees of our foreign missions is very impudent. We consider it unacceptable," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Moscow is aware of threats to Russian embassy employees mentioned by Antonov.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia United States Share

Recent Stories

Punjab CM decides to cut down ghee, flour and suga ..

Punjab CM decides to cut down ghee, flour and sugar prices

10 minutes ago
 China to raise fuel retail prices

China to raise fuel retail prices

3 minutes ago
 Tbilisi Court Sentences Head of Opposition Media O ..

Tbilisi Court Sentences Head of Opposition Media Outlet to 3.5 Years in Prison

3 minutes ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

3 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe healthcare bleeds amid mass nurse exodus

Zimbabwe healthcare bleeds amid mass nurse exodus

3 minutes ago
 Lithuanian Foreign Minister Says Ukraine Should 'D ..

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Says Ukraine Should 'Decouple' Itself From Russian G ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.