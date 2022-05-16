Kremlin Calls Unacceptable US Special Services Behavior Towards Russian Missions Staff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) Moscow considers the behavior of the US special services in relation to the employees of Russia's foreign missions to be very arrogant and unacceptable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"There is such information in the Kremlin.

We really share the concerns of the head of our diplomatic mission in the United States (Anatoly Antonov). The behavior of a representative of the US special services in relation to our citizens, employees of our foreign missions is very impudent. We consider it unacceptable," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Moscow is aware of threats to Russian embassy employees mentioned by Antonov.