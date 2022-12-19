Kremlin Calls Unfounded Reports on Putin Going to Force Belarus Join Operation in Ukraine

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Media reports alleging that Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to Minsk to force Belarus to participate in the special operation in Ukraine are stupid and unfounded, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Putin will pay a visit to Minsk later on Monday.

"(You should treat these reports) as absolutely stupid fabrications, baseless fabrications," Peskov told reporters.