MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The reaction of Western countries to the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia was unfriendly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"As for the reaction of the collective West, it is no secret that this reaction is unfriendly and deeply hostile on almost all issues. The coverage of this important visit is no exception," Peskov told reporters.