Kremlin Calls Varying Interpretations Of Minsk Agreements On Ukraine 'Paradoxical'

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 04:22 PM

It is "paradoxical" that parties to the Normandy format of peace consultations on Ukraine interpret the Minsk Agreements differently, given the treaty's straightforward premises, but their efforts to find common ground is welcomed in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

The Normandy format includes France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine. They have been negotiating peace in the breakaway eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas since 2015 and signed a package of deescalation agreements in Minsk that same year. The group held a new meeting at the level of political advisers on Wednesday.

"It is perhaps not bad that parties are trying to somehow come to a common understanding of what is written in the text of the Minsk package of measures.

Although this is a rather paradoxical thing. The fact is that the wording of this text is not complicated. It is extremely specific, intelligible, and formulated to prevent double meaning," Peskov told reporters.

"Of course, this remains to be analyzed - how we came to a situation where several parties of the Minsk process have different understandings of an extremely clear and precise wording. But at the same time ... it is good that they are trying to find a common understanding," Peskov added.

