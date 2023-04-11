Close
Kremlin Calls VTB Chief's Idea To Launch New Wave Of Privatization In Russia 'Interesting'

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Kremlin Calls VTB Chief's Idea to Launch New Wave of Privatization in Russia 'Interesting'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday called the idea of Russian bank VTB chief Andrey Kostin to launch a new wave of privatization in Russia "quite interesting"

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday called the idea of Russian bank VTB chief Andrey Kostin to launch a new wave of privatization in Russia "quite interesting."

Earlier in the day, Kostin urged the government to resume the privatization program and allocate an additional 70 trillion rubles ($852 billion) by increasing public borrowing to fund "priority projects."

"It is not being discussed in the Kremlin, but surely all economists, experts and influential participants of the country's economy and banking sector are discussing different issues related to the acceleration of Russia's economic development under the current circumstances.

That is why the position presented by Kostin is of course quite interesting," Peskov told a briefing.

The spokesman added that Kostin as head of Russia's second-largest bank is a very experienced economist who is well respected in the banking sector.

The VTB chief stated on Tuesday that privatization in Russia would allow the country to bring more money in the budget, which would, in turn, help the government fund projects that were crucial to the economic development.

