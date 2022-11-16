(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The West demonstrated a hysterical and Russophobic reaction to the missile incident in Poland, which is not based on real data, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We have witnessed another hysterical ... Russophobic reaction, which was not based on any real data.

In fact, high-ranking representatives of different countries made statements without any idea of what exactly happened, what caused it, and so on," Peskov told reporters.

The reaction of a number of countries to the incident shows that there is no need to jump into conclusions that can escalate the situation, the official said, adding that Warsaw could have immediately reported that the wreckage of a missile of the Ukrainian S-300 air defense system was found.

The Kremlin would like the reaction to the terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines to be as emotional as that to the missile incident in Poland, Peskov said.