Kremlin Calls Zelensky Comment On Direct Talks With Putin 'empty Words'
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement that he was ready for direct talks with Russian counterpart Vladmir Putin to end fighting as "empty words".
"So far this cannot be seen as anything but empty words," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, after Zelensky said in an interview that he would agree to sit at a negotiating table with Putin.
Peskov said that "readiness has to be based on something. It cannot be based on a legal ban on such talks for Zelensky," repeating a frequent argument from Russia that Zelensky cannot speak to Putin after signing a decree banning negotiations with him in 2022.
The spokesman also reiterated Russia's frequent claim that Zelensky is not a legitimate president. Ukraine has a ban on holding elections during martial law.
"Zelensky has big problems de jure in Ukraine. But even despite that we remain ready for talks," Peskov said.
The spokesman added that the "reality on the ground says that Kyiv has to be the first to demonstrate to openness and interest in such talks", apparently referring to Russian military advances.
Zelensky posted comments Wednesday on social media saying that talks with Putin would be a "compromise for Ukraine and the entire civilised world," calling the Russian leader a "murderer and a terrorist".
Asked about US comments on a possible meeting between President Donald Trump and Putin, the Kremlin spokesman said: "There are indeed contacts between individual departments, and recently they have intensified." He gave no other details.
Recent Stories
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..
UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities
Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain
Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip
More Stories From World
-
Frenchman returns home after Indonesian death row reprieve: airport source9 minutes ago
-
Kremlin calls Zelensky comment on direct talks with Putin 'empty words'9 minutes ago
-
S.Africa's unity govt stays course after stormy start9 minutes ago
-
S.Africa's unity govt stays course after stormy start9 minutes ago
-
Philippine House votes to impeach VP Sara Duterte19 minutes ago
-
Four Asian countries' leaders visit China as 'Year of Snake' begins19 minutes ago
-
GSK sees annual profit slide on Zantac drug fallout29 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia reaffirms firm stance: No ties with Israel without Palestinian state2 hours ago
-
'Around 10' dead, including gunman, in Sweden's worst mass shooting2 hours ago
-
Speed queen Goggia pursuing Olympic dreams with 2026 Winter Games on horizon3 hours ago
-
Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip4 hours ago
-
Tatum shines as Celtics down Cavs, Lakers thrash Clippers5 hours ago