Kremlin Calls Zelensky Comment On Direct Talks With Putin 'empty Words'

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement that he was ready for direct talks with Russian counterpart Vladmir Putin to end fighting as "empty words".

"So far this cannot be seen as anything but empty words," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, after Zelensky said in an interview that he would agree to sit at a negotiating table with Putin.

Peskov said that "readiness has to be based on something. It cannot be based on a legal ban on such talks for Zelensky," repeating a frequent argument from Russia that Zelensky cannot speak to Putin after signing a decree banning negotiations with him in 2022.

The spokesman also reiterated Russia's frequent claim that Zelensky is not a legitimate president. Ukraine has a ban on holding elections during martial law.

"Zelensky has big problems de jure in Ukraine. But even despite that we remain ready for talks," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that the "reality on the ground says that Kyiv has to be the first to demonstrate to openness and interest in such talks", apparently referring to Russian military advances.

Zelensky posted comments Wednesday on social media saying that talks with Putin would be a "compromise for Ukraine and the entire civilised world," calling the Russian leader a "murderer and a terrorist".

Asked about US comments on a possible meeting between President Donald Trump and Putin, the Kremlin spokesman said: "There are indeed contacts between individual departments, and recently they have intensified." He gave no other details.

