MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alleging that preparations are underway for a provocation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) is another lie, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

In an interview with the NBC news broadcaster, Zelenskyy said that Russia seeks to blow up the ZNPP because it is not interested in Ukraine's security.

"This is most likely another lie. This is another lie," Peskov told reporters.