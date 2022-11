Kremlin Can Neither Confirm Nor Deny Reports of Russian-US Talks in Ankara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Moscow can neither confirm nor deny media reports about Russian-US talks in Ankara, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported that Ankara is hosting a meeting between Russian and US delegations.

The Russian delegation is reportedly headed by Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergei Naryshkin.

"No, I can neither confirm nor deny (these reports)," Peskov told reporters.