Kremlin Cannot Confirm That Journalist Mozheiko Was Detained In Minsk - Peskov

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin Cannot Confirm That Journalist Mozheiko Was Detained in Minsk - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The Kremlin cannot confirm that Gennady Mozheiko, correspondent of the Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus newspaper, was detained in Minsk, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No, we really cannot, we just do not know where and by whom he was detained. We do not have such information," Peskov said, answering whether the Kremlin could confirm the information of the Belarusian Interior Ministry that Mozheiko had been detained in Minsk.

Peskov added that he also did not know whether the journalist had an intention to enter a third country via Russia, but the Russian side allegedly did not allow it.

"I don't know, if you want to somehow understand this, then you probably need to contact our border services and so on," he replied.

The Kremlin de jure cannot protect the interests of Mozheiko, since he is a citizen of Belarus, Peskov said.

"We in no way have the right to interfere in his relations with the Belarusian authorities," he said.

The spokesman added that if this detention was related to journalistic activities, then here "we can express regret, this is normal."

"But de jure, we cannot somehow protect his interests," he explained.

