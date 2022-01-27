Kremlin Cannot Say That US Response Took Into Account of Main Security Proposals of Russia

It cannot be said that the United States took into account the considerations and concerns of Russia on the main categories of security guarantees proposals, Kremlin spokesman Dmirty Peskov said on Thursday

"Proceeding from what ...

our colleagues stated yesterday, it becomes extremely clear that, according to the main (proposals) that were set out in those draft documents that we handed over to our counterparties, it cannot be said that our considerations were taken into account or that any readiness to take into account our concerns was shown," Peskov told reporters.

There are not so many reasons for optimism regarding the US response, the official added, refraining from giving any assessment to this response.