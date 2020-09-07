UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Cannot Treat Reports Of Suspicious Russians Obtaining Cypriot Passports As Fact

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Kremlin Cannot Treat Reports of Suspicious Russians Obtaining Cypriot Passports as Fact

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) A Kremlin spokesman said on Monday a media report about Cyprus looking into rich Russians obtaining its citizenship via generous investments could not be considered as a fact and required proof.

The Cypriot newspaper, Politis, published the Names of 34 non-EU nationals who were awarded Cypriot citizenship from 2008-2012 in return for the investment of at least 2 million Euros ($2.4 million). The list was labeled as "secret" and shared by the Cypriot president with political party leaders.

"It is a newspaper publication and we cannot treat it as a fact," Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

The Eastern Mediterranean island nation received 141 applications for so-called golden passports under President Nicos Anastasiades from 2008-2012. A fourth of investors given Cypriot nationality were either classified as high-risk political figures linked to sanctioned companies or faced charges.

The list of suspicious businesspeople naturalized in Cyprus includes Russian managers from gas giant Gazprom and its subsidiary, Gazprombank, Russian Railways, and Ukrainian entrepreneurs and their family members.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Cyprus Citizenship Gas Gold Family Media From Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders greet Brazilian President on Independe ..

1 minute ago

Cabinet approves &#039;National Policy on Vaccinat ..

1 minute ago

From Photography to Fast Charging, HUAWEI Y9a is a ..

53 minutes ago

Mother of Nasir Shah laid to rest in Sukkur

3 minutes ago

Japan Orders Evacuation of Over 1.1Mln People Due ..

3 minutes ago

&#039;Salam Beirut&#039; allocates $100,000 to mig ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.