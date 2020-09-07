Kremlin Cannot Treat Reports of Suspicious Russians Obtaining Cypriot Passports as Fact

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) A Kremlin spokesman said on Monday a media report about Cyprus looking into rich Russians obtaining its citizenship via generous investments could not be considered as a fact and required proof.

The Cypriot newspaper, Politis, published the Names of 34 non-EU nationals who were awarded Cypriot citizenship from 2008-2012 in return for the investment of at least 2 million Euros ($2.4 million). The list was labeled as "secret" and shared by the Cypriot president with political party leaders.

"It is a newspaper publication and we cannot treat it as a fact," Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

The Eastern Mediterranean island nation received 141 applications for so-called golden passports under President Nicos Anastasiades from 2008-2012. A fourth of investors given Cypriot nationality were either classified as high-risk political figures linked to sanctioned companies or faced charges.

The list of suspicious businesspeople naturalized in Cyprus includes Russian managers from gas giant Gazprom and its subsidiary, Gazprombank, Russian Railways, and Ukrainian entrepreneurs and their family members.