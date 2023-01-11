Kremlin Casts Doubt on Reports on Alleged Cluster Bomb Supplies by Turkey to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday cast doubt on reports claiming that Turkey had been supplying Ukraine with cluster bombs, adding that Moscow is monitoring the situation.

Foreign Policy reported on Tuesday, citing former US and EU officials, that Turkey had been supplying Ukraine with US-designed artillery-fired cluster bombs since November 2022.

"Of course, it is difficult to talk about the reliability of these reports. You know that there are more fakes than reliable and truthful reports. Therefore, of course, we are closely monitoring all this," Peskov told reporters, noting that Turkey is Russia's partner.