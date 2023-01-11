UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Casts Doubt On Reports On Alleged Cluster Bomb Supplies By Turkey To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Kremlin Casts Doubt on Reports on Alleged Cluster Bomb Supplies by Turkey to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday cast doubt on reports claiming that Turkey had been supplying Ukraine with cluster bombs, adding that Moscow is monitoring the situation.

Foreign Policy reported on Tuesday, citing former US and EU officials, that Turkey had been supplying Ukraine with US-designed artillery-fired cluster bombs since November 2022.

"Of course, it is difficult to talk about the reliability of these reports. You know that there are more fakes than reliable and truthful reports. Therefore, of course, we are closely monitoring all this," Peskov told reporters, noting that Turkey is Russia's partner.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey November All

Recent Stories

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies ..

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies in KP, Punjab: Kaira

2 hours ago
 DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampt ..

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampton

2 hours ago
 De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing ..

De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing on Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi's pl ..

2 hours ago
 Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

4 hours ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.